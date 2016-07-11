Oakland Civil Rights Attorney Vows To Assist Police Whistleblowers
Bay Area

Oakland Civil Rights Attorney Vows To Assist Police Whistleblowers

by | July 11, 2016 11:48 am | 19

An Oakland civil rights attorney has set up a hotline for Oakland police whistleblowers and is pledging to offer legal assistance for any retaliation by…

Golden State Warriors Star Forward Draymond Green Arrested For Alleged Assault
News

Golden State Warriors Star Forward Draymond Green Arrested For Alleged Assault

by | July 11, 2016 11:37 am | 18

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green was arrested in Michigan early Sunday morning on suspicion of assaulting a man, local police said today. Green…

Caltrain Strikes Unoccupied Vehicle Near Burlingame
Bay Area

Caltrain Strikes Unoccupied Vehicle Near Burlingame

by | July 11, 2016 7:34 am | 16

All Caltrains are moving again this morning after one struck an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks in Burlingame, causing delays of more than an hour…

Warriors Guard Stephen Curry IS NBA’s First-Ever Unanimous MVP
Bay Area

Warriors Guard Stephen Curry IS NBA’s First-Ever Unanimous MVP

by | May 10, 2016 10:07 am | 16

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was named the National Basketball Association’s Most Valuable Player today and is the first player in league history to…

Trump Speech Today At GOP Convention Expected To Draw Large Protests
Bay Area

Trump Speech Today At GOP Convention Expected To Draw Large Protests

by | April 29, 2016 8:32 am | 14

The California Republican convention kicks off in Burlingame today with large protests expected for a planned lunch banquet with presidential frontrunner Donald Trump. As the…

Man Found Dead At Apple HQ This Morning
Bay Area

Man Found Dead At Apple HQ This Morning

by | April 27, 2016 1:18 pm | 14

A man was found dead at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino this morning, a Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokeswoman said. Deputies responded to a report of…

Shorted Cable Jammed In Cabinet Door Blamed For Low-Speed Crash
Bay Area

Shorted Cable Jammed In Cabinet Door Blamed For Low-Speed Crash

by | April 27, 2016 12:13 pm | 13

A wire jammed into a cabinet door was to blame for a brand-new BART train car slowly crashing into a sand berm at a testing…

Oracle Arena To Host Olympic Men’s Basketball Exhibition Game
Bay Area

Oracle Arena To Host Olympic Men’s Basketball Exhibition Game

by | April 27, 2016 11:29 am | 14

Oakland’s Oracle Arena will host an exhibition game this summer featuring the Olympics-bound U.S. men’s basketball team, Golden State Warriors officials said Monday. Tickets to…

Mayor Appoints New SFO Director
Bay Area

Mayor Appoints New SFO Director

by | April 26, 2016 12:55 pm | 16

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee today announced the appointment of Ivar Satero as director of San Francisco International Airport. Satero, SFO’s chief operating officer, previously…

Power Restored In East Bay After Fire At Substation
Bay Area

Power Restored In East Bay After Fire At Substation

by | April 25, 2016 1:39 pm | 13

Power has been restored to all 43,000 East Bay residents and businesses after a transformer failure and fire at a PG&E substation in El Cerrito…

40K Without Power In East Bay; BART Service, Traffic Signals Disrupted
Bay Area

40K Without Power In East Bay; BART Service, Traffic Signals Disrupted

by | April 25, 2016 11:14 am | 13

A power outage stretching from Berkeley to El Cerrito has knocked out power for 40,000 residents and businesses, shut down traffic signals and disrupted BART…

San Francisco Led All Large Counties In Employment Growth in 2014
Bay Area

San Francisco Led All Large Counties In Employment Growth in 2014

by | April 25, 2016 10:37 am | 11

Among the 50 U.S. counties with the most employees, San Francisco and Travis County, Texas led them all in employment growth in 2014, U.S. Census…

City College Faculty To Go On Strike Next Week
Bay Area

City College Faculty To Go On Strike Next Week

by | April 21, 2016 10:01 am | 7

City College of San Francisco faculty are planning a one-day strike Wednesday, which union officials have said could be the first in the college’s history….

Alleged Burglar In Nob Hill Rooftop Chase Jailed For Multiple Felonies
Bay Area

Alleged Burglar In Nob Hill Rooftop Chase Jailed For Multiple Felonies

by | April 20, 2016 4:22 pm | 7

A man who allegedly broke into at least two Nob Hill homes and led San Francisco police on a rooftop chase Saturday before falling several…

City Council Approves Extending Lease Agreement For Raiders
Bay Area

City Council Approves Extending Lease Agreement For Raiders

by | April 20, 2016 3:18 pm | 9

A lease agreement that will keep the Oakland Raiders football team at the Coliseum for at least one more year is pretty much a done…

Mar Calls For Ocean Beach Safety Improvements After Teens Swept Out To Sea
Bay Area

Mar Calls For Ocean Beach Safety Improvements After Teens Swept Out To Sea

by | April 19, 2016 1:05 pm | 8

After two Vallejo teens were swept out to sea at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach on Saturday, a city supervisor is calling for a hearing to…

City’s 4/20 Plans Include Street Closures, Increased Police, Traffic Enforcement
Bay Area

City’s 4/20 Plans Include Street Closures, Increased Police, Traffic Enforcement

by | April 18, 2016 4:20 pm | 9

San Francisco police and park rangers will be out in force on Wednesday for the annual 4/20 celebration, which despite its unofficial and unsanctioned status…

Fire Department Celebrates 150th Anniversary With Union Square Event
Bay Area

Fire Department Celebrates 150th Anniversary With Union Square Event

by | April 18, 2016 1:31 pm | 8

The San Francisco Fire Department celebrated its 150th anniversary today on the 110th anniversary of the great 1906 earthquake and fires and just days after…

Friends, Family Grapple With Loss Of Vallejo Teens Swept Out To Sea Saturday
Bay Area

Friends, Family Grapple With Loss Of Vallejo Teens Swept Out To Sea Saturday

by | April 18, 2016 12:00 pm | 7

Two Vallejo teens who were swept out to sea at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach on Saturday are presumed dead and their friends and family are…

Man Beaten By Deputies Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Gun, Drug Charges
Bay Area

Man Beaten By Deputies Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Gun, Drug Charges

by | April 18, 2016 11:38 am | 10

A San Francisco man who was severely beaten by two Alameda County sheriff’s deputies in November pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court today to…

Police Have Identified Officers Who Fatally Shot A Homeless Man Earlier This Month
Bay Area

Police Have Identified Officers Who Fatally Shot A Homeless Man Earlier This Month

by | April 17, 2016 10:18 am | 8

The names of the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a homeless man earlier this month have been released by the San Francisco…

Elephant Seal That Appeared Stranded At Candlestick Point In Good Condition
Bay Area

Elephant Seal That Appeared Stranded At Candlestick Point In Good Condition

by | April 15, 2016 2:34 pm | 7

An elephant seal that looked to be stranded on a beach at Candlestick Point in San Francisco is going through a natural process and should…

East Bay Mayors Urge Oakland Not To Allow Coal Shipping
Bay Area

East Bay Mayors Urge Oakland Not To Allow Coal Shipping

by | April 15, 2016 1:39 pm | 5

Mayors of 11 East Bay cities have sent a letter to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and the Oakland City Council urging them not to allow…

Petition Asks SFMTA Board To Repeal Single-Ride Cash Surchage
Bay Area

Petition Asks SFMTA Board To Repeal Single-Ride Cash Surchage

by | April 14, 2016 2:37 pm | 3

A San Francisco resident has started a petition drive demanding that the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency board of directors repeal a 25-cent surcharge on…

BART Projects Potential $477M Budget Deficit Over Next Decade
Bay Area

BART Projects Potential $477M Budget Deficit Over Next Decade

by | April 14, 2016 2:06 pm | 4

As revenue growth slows, BART is facing the possibility of a $477 million budget deficit over the next 10 years, BART officials said today. BART…

Laurel Heights Building Owner Badly Beaten
Crime

Laurel Heights Building Owner Badly Beaten

by | April 14, 2016 11:37 am | 4

An elderly woman was badly beaten in San Francisco’s Laurel Heights neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after she tried to wake up a woman sleeping behind her…

Sheriff’s Deputy Accidentally Fires Weapon in Courthouse
News

Sheriff’s Deputy Accidentally Fires Weapon in Courthouse

by | April 14, 2016 10:57 am | 3

A San Francisco sheriff’s deputy accidentally fired a loaded gun at the Hall of Justice Wednesday morning while showing it to another deputy, sheriff’s department…

Tentative $3.45M Settlement Reached In Asiana Airlines Crash Lawsuit
Bay Area

Tentative $3.45M Settlement Reached In Asiana Airlines Crash Lawsuit

by | April 13, 2016 8:18 pm | 5

San Francisco officials have reached a tentative $3.45 million settlement with Asiana Airlines compensating the city for costs related to a 2013 plane crash that…

Chamberlain Sentenced Under New Plea Agreement, Faces 12 Years of Supervised Release
In Court

Chamberlain Sentenced Under New Plea Agreement, Faces 12 Years of Supervised Release

by | April 13, 2016 6:51 pm | 5

A political consultant pleaded guilty in federal court in San Francisco today to possessing a biological poison and an illegal gun and agreed to spend…

SFPD Release New Details in Fatal Shooting of Mission District Homeless Man
Crime

SFPD Release New Details in Fatal Shooting of Mission District Homeless Man

by | April 13, 2016 6:21 pm | 3

The fatal police shooting of a homeless man allegedly armed with a knife occurred after outreach workers reported seeing a man swinging a large kitchen…

Donald Trump To Speak At State Republican Convention
Bay Area

Donald Trump To Speak At State Republican Convention

by | April 13, 2016 3:45 pm | 4

Donald Trump is coming to the Bay Area. The notorious real estate mogul turned presidential candidate has been chosen to deliver the keynote address at…

Landlords Say 99-Year-Old Fighting Eviction Hasn’t Lived In Apartment For Years
Bay Area

Landlords Say 99-Year-Old Fighting Eviction Hasn’t Lived In Apartment For Years

by | April 13, 2016 12:00 pm | 2

Three San Francisco landlords seeking to evict a 99-year-old woman from her Lower Haight home never wanted to evict her but were forced to when…

Vigil Planned For Slain Mother As Police Continue Search For Missing Girl
Bay Area

Vigil Planned For Slain Mother As Police Continue Search For Missing Girl

by | April 13, 2016 11:37 am | 2

Employees at a Best Buy store in San Francisco will hold a vigil tonight for their co-worker Nicole Fitts, who was found dead Friday near…

Police To Discuss Officer-Involved Shooting At Mission District Town Hall Meeting
Bay Area

Police To Discuss Officer-Involved Shooting At Mission District Town Hall Meeting

by | April 12, 2016 3:32 pm | 3

San Francisco police will hold a town hall meeting Wednesday to discuss last week’s officer-involved shooting in the Mission District. Police will provide an update…

Baby Giraffe Born At Zoo
Bay Area

Baby Giraffe Born At Zoo

by | April 12, 2016 2:35 pm | 2

A just-born giraffe took her first steps at the San Francisco Zoo on Friday, zoo officials announced today. The giraffe was born at 9:40 a.m….

New Navigation Site In Works For The Dogpatch As City Works To Find Spaces For Homeless
Bay Area

New Navigation Site In Works For The Dogpatch As City Works To Find Spaces For Homeless

by | April 12, 2016 12:59 pm | 2

City officials are working to open a third Navigation Center site in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood near Warm Water Cove, one of several such new…

Woman Struck In Head With Frozen Turkey
Bay Area

Woman Struck In Head With Frozen Turkey

by | April 12, 2016 10:33 am | 2

Police are seeking a woman who hit another woman in the head with a frozen turkey during an argument inside a home early Monday morning…

Broadmoor Men Arrested in Fatal Glen Park Hit-and-Run Collision
Crime

Broadmoor Men Arrested in Fatal Glen Park Hit-and-Run Collision

by | April 11, 2016 2:19 pm | 6

San Francisco police have arrested two Broadmoor men in connection with a November hit-and-run collision in Glen Park that killed a man. Brendan Wallace, 32,…

Firefighters Pull Person From Water At Pier 35
Bay Area

Firefighters Pull Person From Water At Pier 35

by | April 11, 2016 11:56 am | 3

San Francisco firefighters pulled a person out of the water at Pier 35 this morning, according to a fire department spokesman. Fire department swimmers and…

Stabbing During Attempted Robbery Leaves Man With Life-Threatening Injuries
Bay Area

Stabbing During Attempted Robbery Leaves Man With Life-Threatening Injuries

by | April 11, 2016 11:41 am | 4

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday evening after he was stabbed during an attempted robbery in the San Francisco’s Mission District. At 6:44…